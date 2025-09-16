Karnataka MLA Yatnal booked for ‘provocative speech’ in Tumakuru

BELAGAVI: The Tumakuru City Police have filed an FIR against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a religious procession on Saturday.

The complaint, which accuses Yatnal, the expelled BJP leader, of hate speech and harming religious sentiments, apparently marks the 71st case registered against the legislator.

The incident occurred during the Hindu Maha Ganapathi Shobhayatra in Tumakuru on Saturday. Yatnal participated in the event and, according to police complaints, delivered a speech that was deemed inflammatory and likely to disturb communal harmony.

Based on a formal complaint filed by police personnel Raghunath, the Tumakuru City Police registered a FIR under sections related to promoting enmity between religious groups and delivering provocative speeches.

The complainant alleged that Yatnal’s remarks had damaged the sentiments of other communities and posed a risk to public order.