Karnataka MLA Yatnal booked for ‘provocative speech’ in Tumakuru

BELAGAVI: The Tumakuru City Police have filed an FIR against MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for allegedly delivering a provocative speech during a religious procession on Saturday.
The complaint, which accuses Yatnal, the expelled BJP leader, of hate speech and harming religious sentiments, apparently marks the 71st case registered against the legislator.
The incident occurred during the Hindu Maha Ganapathi Shobhayatra in Tumakuru on Saturday. Yatnal participated in the event and, according to police complaints, delivered a speech that was deemed inflammatory and likely to disturb communal harmony.
Based on a formal complaint filed by police personnel Raghunath, the Tumakuru City Police registered a FIR under sections related to promoting enmity between religious groups and delivering provocative speeches.
The complainant alleged that Yatnal’s remarks had damaged the sentiments of other communities and posed a risk to public order.
The legislator, known for his vocal and often controversial statements, had previously anticipated this legal action.
In a recent statement, Yatnal remarked, “Seventy cases have already been registered against me. It’s possible that the 71st case might be filed in Tumakuru.”
This prediction came true within hours of his remark, adding another case to his lengthy legal record.
The political climate in Karnataka remains charged, with ongoing tensions between the ruling Congress party and opposition BJP-JDS alliances. The filing of cases against opposition figures has become increasingly common, with both sides accusing each of political motivation behind legal actions.
The case against Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code related to promoting enmity between different religious groups, delivering speeches intended to incite violence or disturbance, outraging religious feelings of any community