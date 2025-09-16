Mahasabha sees red over sub-caste, caste list in latest handbook

BENGALURU: The Veerashaiva-Lingayat Mahasabha has raised strong objections to the Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission over what it described as inconsistencies, repetitions, and a lack of clarity in the caste/sub-caste list published in the commission’s latest handbook.

In a detailed letter dated September 15 and addressed to commission chairman, mahasabha secretary HM Renuka Prasanna cited two earlier communications. The letter recalled that the previous Kantharaj Commission had published 79 castes/sub-castes for the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community.

In contrast, the present commission has published 84 castes/sub-castes for the community. Subsequently, after the mahasabha petitioned for the inclusion of 32 additional castes/sub-castes, the handbook expanded the list to 135 castes/sub-castes.

The mahasabha pointed out that, compared to earlier lists, nearly 40 additional castes/sub-castes have now been included. It demanded to know on what basis or criteria the commission had made these inclusions.

The letter further observed that many castes/sub-castes were repeated two or more times in the list and went on to list out the same for the commission.

“In our earlier letters, we specifically requested that such duplication should not happen. Yet, our appeal has been ignored. The commission must clarify the purpose behind disregarding our demand,” the mahasabha stated.