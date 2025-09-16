Misguiding, say Brahmins, want fake sub-castes removed from census

GADAG: The Brahmin community in Gadag has started an online and offline campaign against the state government for including sub-castes like Brahmin Christian (S No 209), Brahmin Mujawar Muslim (S No 883) and Vyas Brahmin Christian (S No 1384) in the upcoming socio-educational survey.

The community members said such sub-castes do not exist within them.

They demanded that these entries be removed as they will misguide people during the survey, which is popularly known as the caste census. Members of the Akhila Karnataka Brahmin Mahasabha have written to the chairman of Backward Classes Commission about their objections.

Venkatesh Kulkarni, president of the Gadag unit of the Mahasabha, said they will launch an intense protest if the fake columns are not removed. The Mahasabha members later submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner.

They mentioned in the memorandum that all castes should be divided based on most forward, middle forward, going to be forward, improved backward, middle backward, backward and below backward categories.

The members stressed that as per Article 15(4), an entire caste cannot be backward and enumeration should be done citizen-wise.

Brahmins in Gadag said, “People say our community is forward. But that is not true as many Brahmins are poor and face humiliation. We lose the right to equal opportunity.”

Venkatesh Kulkarni said, “The census should be based on the economic condition. There are no Brahmin Muslims and Brahmin Christians. These entries are fake and they should be removed.”