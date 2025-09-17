ED arrests former MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar on charges of money laundering, illegal site allotment
MYSURU: In a major development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, the Enforcement of Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar on charges of money laundering and illegal site allotment.
Dinesh Kumar was issued a summons to appear before the ED’s Bengaluru office at Shanthinagar. When he arrived for questioning, officials took him into custody, citing incriminating evidence of financial irregularities.
According to sources, the agency which has gathered evidence against Kumar of creating fake documents to illegally re-allot residential sites, was accused of pocketing huge profits. The agency had alleged that the former official amassed properties and wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income through these transactions.
Kumar had assumed charge as MUDA commissioner in 2022, during which time several allegations of irregularities in the 50:50 site-sharing scheme surfaced. The state government, facing mounting pressure, transferred him without assigning a post. However, he was later appointed Registrar at Haveri University, but the order was revoked after public criticism.
Earlier, the Karnataka Lokayukta Police had sought prosecution sanction from the government to probe both former Mysuru Urban Development Authority chairman HV Rajeev and Dinesh Kumar. However, approval was granted only against Dinesh, enabling investigative agencies to proceed.
The ED has already attached several of his assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
This is not the first time Dinesh Kumar is hitting the headlines.
On October 28 last year, when ED officials raided his residence at Deepika Royal Apartment in Banaswadi, he allegedly went for a walk and never returned. However, he later appeared before ED for questioning.