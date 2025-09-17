ED arrests former MUDA commissioner Dinesh Kumar on charges of money laundering, illegal site allotment

MYSURU: In a major development in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, the Enforcement of Directorate (ED) on Tuesday arrested former MUDA commissioner GT Dinesh Kumar on charges of money laundering and illegal site allotment.

Dinesh Kumar was issued a summons to appear before the ED’s Bengaluru office at Shanthinagar. When he arrived for questioning, officials took him into custody, citing incriminating evidence of financial irregularities.

According to sources, the agency which has gathered evidence against Kumar of creating fake documents to illegally re-allot residential sites, was accused of pocketing huge profits. The agency had alleged that the former official amassed properties and wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income through these transactions.