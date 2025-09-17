Government will examine proposal to waive off farm loans, said CM Siddaramaiah

KALABURAGI: Karnataka government will examine the proposal to waive off the farm loans taken by the farmers from cooperative societies/banks, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah here on Wednesday.

Speaking with press persons after participating in the Kalyana Karnataka Utsava here, the chief minister said that most of the districts of the State have received excess rains and as per the initial reports, farmers have suffered heavy crop loss.

Some of the organisations have requested the government to waive off the farm loans taken by the farmers from cooperative societies /banks.

The government would examine the proposal.

According to the sources, previously B. S. Yeddyurappa Government and the Kumarswamy government have waived off farm loans of around Rs. 8.500 crore.

Waiving off the loans would be done to the individual beneficiaries, and it would not be done taking into consideration of the crop loss.

The crop loan was waived off previously to the tune of overdues, the sources said.

The government would take the decision of waiving off crop loans only after considering the pros and cons, and the burden on the government, the sources said.