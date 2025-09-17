Kalyana Karnataka: Quest for economic liberation

Even as India got Independence on August 15, 1947, the Nizam of Hyderabad,Mir Osman Ali Khan,refused to accede to the Indian Union and it required the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Home Minister of newly Independent India to launch a military action – Operation Polo – from September 15-18, 1948, to liberate the region from the Nizam’s tyrannical rule. On September 17, 1948, Hyderabad-Karnataka (Kalyana Karnataka) region merged with the Union of India.

With this, there was a fervent hope that the newly found independence and liberation will lead to unleashing creative energies by the people to achieve economic freedom and prosperity along with the political freedom and participation.

The hopes and aspirations of achieving economic prosperity in the new arrangement in a place with plentiful natural resources was not misplaced. The rich heritage of the region dating back to 6th Century gave the hope of reviving the glorious past.

The place ruled by Rashtrakutas, Chalukyas, Hoysalas and Kakatiyas of Warangal among others reminded the people of the golden past. The cult created by saint Basaveshwara, the 12th century philosopher and a social reformer had enriched the discourse of the region. The rich cultural heritage interspersed with a large number of historical monuments and several places of historical and religious significance.

Despite these endowments, the region continues to be the least developed in the State even after 75 years of liberation and the young population is still in search of developmental identity and looking for elusive opportunities leading to frustration.

Little did the people realise that endowments are not enough for development and the vestiges of the exploitative rule with its perverse incentive structure could continue to impede development.