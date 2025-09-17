Karnataka cabinet approves UKP Phase-3, to increase height of Almatti dam

Shivakumar further said that both he and Siddaramaiah have met Patil several times, following which the Central Minister gave in-principle approval to issue the gazette notification. “There is no need to worry, as the minister has written that he will reschedule the meeting.

Therefore, we are preparing for the implementation of the project,” the Deputy CM said, adding that he is confident that neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will agree to Karnataka increasing the dam’s height, as it will also benefit them. “We are only going to utilise the excess water flowing into the sea. The only thing that is pending in this regard is the gazette notification,” he said.

Meanwhile, Siddaramaiah said that the project requires 1,33,867 acres, including 75,563 acres that will get submerged, 51,837 acres for canals, and 6,469 acres for rehabilitation, adding that 20 villages and 11 wards of Bagalkot town will also get submerged.

Compensation

Siddaramaiah said that the government will provide compensation of Rs 40 lakh per acre for irrigated land and Rs 30 lakh per acre for dry land to farmers whose lands will be acquired for the project. Farmers whose irrigated lands will be taken for canals will get a compensation of Rs 30 lakh per acre and Rs 25 lakh for those who spare their dry land.