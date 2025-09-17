Karnataka forms SITs to assess use of forest land for non-forestry usage

BENGALURU: The state government will set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) in districts and state to examine if any forest land under revenue department has been allotted to any private individual or institutions for non-forestry purposes. The SITs are tasked to submit their report and recommendations to the government within six months.

District SITs will comprise District Deputy Commissioner, jurisdictional wildlife and territorial Deputy Conservator of Forests and Deputy Director of Land Records.

The state SIT will comprise Additional Chief Secretary of Forest, Environment and Ecology Department, Principal Secretary of Revenue Department, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Head of Forest Force, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Evaluation, Working Plan, Research and Training and Climate Change Wing, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests of Working Plan and Commissioner of Survey Settlement and Land Records.

The government has issued the orders on September 15 following the Supreme Court’s directions during the TN Godhavarman Thirumulpad Vs the Union of India and others in Writ Petition (Civil) No. 202/1995.