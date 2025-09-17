Lingayats will take unanimous decision: BJP leader BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that there is an attempt to divide the Veerashiva Lingayat community in the state in the context of the caste survey conducted by the state government. “This is an attempt to divide the community. If we do not stand united now, the next generation will not forgive us,” Yediyurappa said.
He said that they would meet representatives of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Panch Peethadishwars and Swamijis of Virakta Mutts to arrive at a unanimous decision on the caste survey.
BJP state president BY Vijayendra termed the inclusion of ‘Others’ in the survey as unconstitutional. He said the caste survey is designed to divide the Veerashaiva community. He said that CM Siddaramaiah had made an attempt to divide the Lingayats during his previous tenure and failed.
He emphasised the need to resolve internal conflicts within the community, unite it, and guide it in the right direction for the welfare of both the community and the state.
Former CM Basavaraj Bommai said the Centre conducts the census. The state government may conduct a survey, but doing door-to-door survey is against the Census Act. He said the Constitution recognises only six religions but in the caste survey, the state government has included categories like ‘others’ and ‘atheists.’
“Why have they created columns such as Christian Brahmin and Christian Lingayat? In which part of the Constitution is it written that a separate column should be created for converts?’’ he questioned.
Meanwhile, the Social Justice Awareness Association that convened the meeting at a private hotel in Bengaluru that was attended by MP Yaduveer Wadiyar and others objected the suffix of ‘Christian’ in 47 various sub-castes.
They demanded the State Government withdraw this list. This decision of the government is encouraging conversion. They asked the CM to announce that if people mention any of these 47 sub-castes, they shall not avail any reservation.