Lingayats will take unanimous decision: BJP leader BS Yediyurappa

BENGALURU: Former chief minister and senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa said that there is an attempt to divide the Veerashiva Lingayat community in the state in the context of the caste survey conducted by the state government. “This is an attempt to divide the community. If we do not stand united now, the next generation will not forgive us,” Yediyurappa said.

He said that they would meet representatives of the Veerashaiva Mahasabha, Panch Peethadishwars and Swamijis of Virakta Mutts to arrive at a unanimous decision on the caste survey.

BJP state president BY Vijayendra termed the inclusion of ‘Others’ in the survey as unconstitutional. He said the caste survey is designed to divide the Veerashaiva community. He said that CM Siddaramaiah had made an attempt to divide the Lingayats during his previous tenure and failed.

He emphasised the need to resolve internal conflicts within the community, unite it, and guide it in the right direction for the welfare of both the community and the state.