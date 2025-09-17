Modi’s diplomacy: Neighbourhood First, Atmanirbharta in foreign policy

True diplomacy is not about rushing into conflict. In the great epic of Kurukshetra, the Pandavas prevailed not through brute force or deceit, but by following the path of Lord Krishna; wisdom, strategy, and dharma. Narendra Modi too has chosen this path, balancing firmness with foresight, and strength with prudence.

Redefining Global Partnerships

The Neighbourhood First doctrine has since resonated across global platforms, becoming a central theme in international discussions. China now acknowledges India as a rising global force in economy, industry, productivity and services. Russia continues to share with India a partnership deeper than diplomacy itself. The United States, once engaged in trade disputes, today describes the Hon’ble Prime Minister as a “trusted friend”, recognising India’s foreign policy significance as greater than mere trade concerns.

This is the Krishna-vyuha of diplomacy that Narendra Modi has crafted, a strategy that secures India’s national interests while positioning the nation as indispensable to multilateralism and global stability.

Perhaps the most profound contribution of the Prime Minister has been this: Making global powers recognise that India’s foreign policy is driven first and foremost by the interests of Indians. This is not the India of 1947, nor of the 1990s. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat 2025: bold, self-assured and decisive. Eleven years of unwavering leadership have given India the strength to pursue its own course with clarity and courage.

Since 2014, India has risen to unprecedented global stature. Narendra Modi’s tireless outreach and consistent engagement have earned extraordinary recognition for the nation.