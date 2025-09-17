Modi’s diplomacy: Neighbourhood First, Atmanirbharta in foreign policy

There was a time when Indian diplomacy was confined within the rigid framework of non-alignment, often reduced to symbolic visits abroad without strategic depth. That era has ended. Over the past eleven years, under the resolute leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has transformed into the centrepiece of global diplomacy, articulating its independent voice with clarity, confidence and conviction.
Before 2014, India’s foreign policy was narrowly defined, with limited engagement and little emphasis on its immediate neighbourhood. When Narendra Modi assumed office, he changed this approach decisively with his first guiding principle: Neighbourhood First. His conviction has been simple yet profound. India must prosper, its neighbours must prosper, and the world at large should move towards peace and stability.
Even with adversarial states, the Prime Minister extended the hand of reconciliation. His unannounced landing in Lahore, breaking conventional diplomatic protocol, stunned the world and signalled the arrival of a new, confident India on the global stage.
The Strength of Self-Reliance
Diplomatic relations are never free from turbulence, storms arise and tides shift. A decade ago, such crises would have unsettled India. Today, however, India confronts them with composure and resilience. This is the strength of Atmanirbhar Bharat, built under the leadership of Narendra Modi.
When the Prime Minister chose Bhutan for his first foreign visit, few could have predicted the strategic foresight behind it. When the United States, once considered India’s closest partner, initiated a tariff war, many expected confrontation. Instead, Narendra Modi responded with patience and dignity, advancing India’s interests in Japan, China, and beyond. Even in complex negotiations with leaders such as President Vladimir Putin and President Xi Jinping, the Prime Minister demonstrated that diplomacy anchored in principle and restraint can achieve outcomes that confrontation cannot.
True diplomacy is not about rushing into conflict. In the great epic of Kurukshetra, the Pandavas prevailed not through brute force or deceit, but by following the path of Lord Krishna; wisdom, strategy, and dharma. Narendra Modi too has chosen this path, balancing firmness with foresight, and strength with prudence.
Redefining Global Partnerships
The Neighbourhood First doctrine has since resonated across global platforms, becoming a central theme in international discussions. China now acknowledges India as a rising global force in economy, industry, productivity and services. Russia continues to share with India a partnership deeper than diplomacy itself. The United States, once engaged in trade disputes, today describes the Hon’ble Prime Minister as a “trusted friend”, recognising India’s foreign policy significance as greater than mere trade concerns.
This is the Krishna-vyuha of diplomacy that Narendra Modi has crafted, a strategy that secures India’s national interests while positioning the nation as indispensable to multilateralism and global stability.
Perhaps the most profound contribution of the Prime Minister has been this: Making global powers recognise that India’s foreign policy is driven first and foremost by the interests of Indians. This is not the India of 1947, nor of the 1990s. This is Atmanirbhar Bharat 2025: bold, self-assured and decisive. Eleven years of unwavering leadership have given India the strength to pursue its own course with clarity and courage.
Since 2014, India has risen to unprecedented global stature. Narendra Modi’s tireless outreach and consistent engagement have earned extraordinary recognition for the nation.
No other Indian leader, indeed, no other contemporary global leader has received such widespread respect and affection. More than 25 of the highest civilian honours conferred by countries across the world stand as testimony. With humility, the Hon’ble Prime Minister has dedicated every one of these awards to Bharat Mata.
A Leader for the Times
As a colleague in his Cabinet, I have witnessed in the Hon’ble Prime Minister a leader who is farsighted, determined, and unwavering in his resolve. His strength is drawn from the collective will of 1.4 billion Indians and blessed by divine grace. Under his leadership, I firmly believe India will continue to scale greater heights on the horizon of global diplomacy.
On his birthday, as the nation reflects upon his remarkable journey, one truth stands clear: Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has redefined Indian diplomacy, blending wisdom with self-reliance, and placing India firmly on the world stage as a voice of strength, principle and hope.