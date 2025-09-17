MSIL unveils digital transformation of chit fund sector

BENGALURU: Mysore Sales International Ltd (MSIL) announced its plans to transform the chit fund sector through complete digitisation and rapid expansion. At the inaugural ‘All India Chit Funds Summit 2025’, organised by the Karnataka Chit Fund Association, MSIL Managing Director Manoj Kumar highlighted the company’s vision to make chit funds more transparent, inclusive and accessible to households across Karnataka.

“MSIL has always been seen as a leader in trading. While our association with the liquor business has been well-known, we want chit funds to define our future identity,” the MD said. “Our goal is to make chit funds the most trusted financial instrument for ordinary families – a tool that helps them save, build assets, and meet life’s big milest-ones.”

MSIL also announced its vision to expand chit fund operations dramatically to a Rs 5,000 crore tur-nover by 2026 and Rs 10,000 crore turnover by 2028. Currently, MSIL manages chit fund values ranging from Rs 1 lakh to above Rs 1 crore. The new roadmap will expand offerings to meet the needs of both smaller and larger investors, a press release said.