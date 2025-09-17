People, chain management are real challenge, says Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani

BENGALURU: People and chain management is more difficult than technology. One can figure out economics, but ultimately it’s about people, projecting a vision, and galvanising and motivating them to get there, said co-founder and Chairman of Infosys Nandan Nilekani.

He was in a fireside chat with Executive Vice-President, Information and Digital Technology and Shell CIO Robbert van Rutten at ‘Changemakers of Tomorrow’ in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Nilekani, the founding chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India -- which created Aadhaar, said, “In the public sector, infrastructure is truly at a population scale, and those learnings are invaluable. In the private sector, it’s about applying that to business and marketing problems. I am bullish on the potential for technology for transformation of societies. With scalable AI and energy transition, there are several opportunities for technology.”

On the lessons he learnt while making Aadhaar a reality, he said, “Trend is your friend. We designed it in 2009 as a digital ID system, which worked on the cloud, two years after AWS (Amazon Web Services) was launched. Our insight was that mobile internet would become cheap and allow one to do it securely.” On AI at the workplace, he said, “It’s all about change management.

How we get people on board, convince them about something and deal with insecurities. But AI comes with its own challenges, whether it’s a whole new class of cyber problems, hallucinations or biased software. We run the risk of ending up with another hotchpotch of technology. The challenge is how we design and architecture new AI capabilities for the future.”