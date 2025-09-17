Three masked men tie up staff, loot SBI branch of Rs 20 crore in cash and gold in Karnataka

VIJAYAPURA: Three masked men armed with country-made pistols and knives allegedly robbed a nationalised bank in Vijayapura district, making off with over Rs 20 crore in cash and gold ornaments after tying up the staff, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 6.30 pm on Tuesday at the State Bank of India branch in Chadchan town. Cash and gold ornaments worth over Rs 21 crore have been stolen, according to bank authorities.

Police said the men entered the bank under the pretext of opening a current account and threatened the manager, cashier and other employees with pistols and knives, tying up their hands and feet.

The robbers escaped with cash worth more than a crore and gold ornaments weighing approximately 20 kg, valued at around Rs 20 crore, the FIR stated.

A case has been registered based on the complaint of the bank manager, and police teams have been formed to nab the suspects.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects used a Suzuki EVA vehicle with a fake number plate and moved towards Pandharpur in Maharashtra after committing the robbery.

“Further investigation is underway and all efforts are being taken to nab the suspects,” Vijayapura Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbargi told PTI.