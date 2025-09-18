BJP elected representatives to take part in two-day workshop ahead of GBA polls

BENGALURU: Ahead of various polls in the state, including the much anticipated Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the BJP has started preparations for elections.
The party has organised a workshop for all its MLAs, MPs and other elected representatives for two days from Thursday in Bengaluru. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradan and Pralhad Joshi, and many senior leaders including BL Santosh will address them during the workshop.
The brainstorming sessions will be attended by around 270 members, including the MLAs. Speaking to TNIE, senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravikumar said through the workshop they will also be giving a session on the history of the BJP, how Jan Sangh contributed to the nation, the roles of various leaders from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Narendra Modi, responsibilities of the party workers and many more.
“Through the workshop, we are giving classes on ideological vikas,” he said. In the workshop, they will also give classes on the elected representatives’ commitment to their party as well as society.
There will be sessions on polls, particularly on the GBA and Zilla and Taluk Panchayat. “The BJP is keen on winning the GBA polls. Though we have done well in the Lok Sabha polls, GBA polls are no less than Assembly polls for us,” said a senior BJP leader. The elected representatives and other leaders from Bengaluru will be given responsibilities and the same will also be discussed in the workshop.
On the other hand, Deputy CM and KPCC President DK Shivakumar has already chalked out Congress’s draft plans for the GBA polls by constituting committees and assigning responsibilities to ministers.