BJP elected representatives to take part in two-day workshop ahead of GBA polls

BENGALURU: Ahead of various polls in the state, including the much anticipated Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the BJP has started preparations for elections.

The party has organised a workshop for all its MLAs, MPs and other elected representatives for two days from Thursday in Bengaluru. Union ministers Dharmendra Pradan and Pralhad Joshi, and many senior leaders including BL Santosh will address them during the workshop.

The brainstorming sessions will be attended by around 270 members, including the MLAs. Speaking to TNIE, senior BJP leader and MLC N Ravikumar said through the workshop they will also be giving a session on the history of the BJP, how Jan Sangh contributed to the nation, the roles of various leaders from Shyama Prasad Mukherjee to Narendra Modi, responsibilities of the party workers and many more.