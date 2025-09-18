Creaky building forces classes on to open ground in Ballari

BALLARI: The most important lesson that students at Yattinabudihal Government School is learning that their school is not safe and would collapse any time.

With the school building in need of urgent repair, teachers are holding classes on the school compound. There are more than 80 students in the school from Class 1 to 7. Over the last five years, parents had submitted memorandums to local authorities and the education department to repair the building. But no action has been taken so far.

Many government school buildings are in need of repair or reconstruction in Ballari district. Yattinabudihal village government school’s condition is the worst. During monsoon, students get drenched inside the classrooms. The roof might collapse any time.

There were heavy rains during the last two days. Only one classroom is fit to hold the classes. “Due to lack of maintenance the building is totally damaged. From the terrace wall cement chunks are falling down. Teachers are conducting classes at the school ground.

More than 80 students are forced to sit in one classroom that is partially fit to be used,” said Nagappa Valmiki, a parent.“We request the government to repair the school building before anything tragedy happens,” he added.