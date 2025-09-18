Dharmasthala case: Human remains found at Banglegudde appear recent, most likely of males, say sources

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case revealed that the skulls found during the search inside the Banglegudde reserve forest area are most likely of males and relatively recent.

An officer associated with the SIT told TNIE that forensic doctors have opined that the five skulls and other human skeletal remains recovered at Banglegudde appear to be recent and could belong to males.

“Prima facie, it seems they might have ended their lives. However, we are not certain that these are suicide cases,” the officer said.