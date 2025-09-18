Dharmasthala case: Human remains found at Banglegudde appear recent, most likely of males, say sources

Sources in the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Dharmasthala mass burial case revealed that the skulls found during the search inside the Banglegudde reserve forest area are most likely of males and relatively recent.
An officer associated with the SIT told TNIE that forensic doctors have opined that the five skulls and other human skeletal remains recovered at Banglegudde appear to be recent and could belong to males.
“Prima facie, it seems they might have ended their lives. However, we are not certain that these are suicide cases,” the officer said.
“Out of the over 10 acres inside Banglegudde, our teams managed to cover almost 5 acres. Separate teams were deployed for the search and seizure of remains. Skulls, jaws, and bones were all found scattered in the area. We have placed evidence markers around the locations where remains were discovered,” the officer added.
The SIT also found scattered bones near the spot where Vittal Gowda — the uncle of late Sowjanya, who was raped and murdered in 2012 — had earlier claimed to have found a skull. That skull was later produced as evidence before the court by the 45-year-old witness, who is now in judicial custody for perjury in the alleged mass burial case.
“We will continue to search the remaining 5 acres at Banglegudde today,” SIT sources said.