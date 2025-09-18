Multiple human remains found at Dharmasthala

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing alleged mass burials in Dharmasthala village, reportedly recovered human remains at five locations in the forest patches of Banglegudde, near the bathing area of Dharmasthala temple, during a search operation on Wednesday.

Sources said a rope, walking stick, identity card and poison bottle were recovered during the search. This follows a recent video statement by Vittal Gowda, the uncle of Sowjanya — the 17-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in 2012.

Thimarody approaches human rights panel

Vittal Gowda claimed in the video that he has seen multiple human remains, including those of a child, on the surface during a mahazar on August 31.

Gowda was taken for spot inspection (mahazar) there after a key witness-complainant told the investigators that the human skull that he submitted earlier to the police was unearthed by Gowda from the Banglegudde forest.

The witness-complainant, a sanitation worker at the Dharmasthala temple, was the first to complain to the police that he had buried a large number of bodies of victims of rape and violence in Dharmasthala village over 20 years ago.

On Wednesday, a team of over 50 personnel, including members of the SIT, Scene of Crime Officers and staff from the forest and revenue departments, resumed the search operation. The teams, divided into five groups, began the operation around 11.30 am and continued till 6.30 pm, carrying salt sacks, PVC pipes, buckets and other materials into the forested area.