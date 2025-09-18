Empathy, not just tech, powers biggest disruptions: Tata Motors GM Shantanu Naidu

BENGALURU: Everyone wants to disrupt and bring something new into the world, but one ingredient all overlook is empathy, said General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiative of Tata Motors, Shantanu Naidu. He was speaking at ‘Changemakers of Tomorrow - 2025’, organised by Shell in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Shantanu addressed why empathy is overlooked in workspaces. “The world of technology or any profiteering business thinks emotion and business are mutually exclusive. Organisations think innovative disruptions happen only in numbers and technology, and emotion has no place. The second reason is it is too raw for anyone to wield it, use it and equip themselves with it. Nobody has figured out how to use this powerful force that connects all of us.”

Empaths are the biggest disruptors of all, he said. Elaborating on the reasons behind it, he said, “Empaths are always listening. A byproduct of this is all good things are handed to them on a platter. An empath goes one step beyond and acts on it because they care.”