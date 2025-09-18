NE monsoon expected to be normal, Karnataka not to face water shortage

BENGALURU: The Northeast Monsoon is expected to be normal and the state may not face water shortage during summer, according to experts.

As per data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, the state received normal rainfall till date from June. While the south-interior region received 292mm of rain as against the normal quota of 299mm, the north-interior region received 467mm as against the normal quota of 404mm. The Malnad region recorded 1,370mm as against the normal quota of 1,474mm. The coastal region recorded 2,983mm as against the normal quota of 3027mm during this period. Overall, the state received normal rainfall.

Former director of KSNDMC Srinivas Reddy said state recorded close to 200 per cent above normal pre-monsoon showers from March to June. This not only improved soil saturation and inflow in the catchment areas, but also put less pressure on the southwest monsoon.