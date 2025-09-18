NE monsoon expected to be normal, Karnataka not to face water shortage

BENGALURU: The Northeast Monsoon is expected to be normal and the state may not face water shortage during summer, according to experts.
As per data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, the state received normal rainfall till date from June. While the south-interior region received 292mm of rain as against the normal quota of 299mm, the north-interior region received 467mm as against the normal quota of 404mm. The Malnad region recorded 1,370mm as against the normal quota of 1,474mm. The coastal region recorded 2,983mm as against the normal quota of 3027mm during this period. Overall, the state received normal rainfall.
Former director of KSNDMC Srinivas Reddy said state recorded close to 200 per cent above normal pre-monsoon showers from March to June. This not only improved soil saturation and inflow in the catchment areas, but also put less pressure on the southwest monsoon.
“The southwest monsoon was normal and with good summer showers, dams in the state received adequate inflow. Thus, we could store more water,’’ he added. “If the dams are full in October/November, we can anticipate no water shortage during next summer. This means, there will be no drinking water crisis in 2026 summer,” Reddy said.
Agriculture experts said if the northeast monsoon helps in filling the dams, farmers will have sufficient water. They can take up summer crops. A senior official from the Agriculture Department said the state received deficit rainfall during the last northeast monsoon.
“We are anticipating normal rainfall during this northeast monsoon. We will ask farmers to take up short-term summer crops. Moisture in the soil will help farmers take up the second crop,’’ he added.