RCB stampede casts shadow on Madikeri Dasara; Police impose strict curbs

MADIKERI: In light of the recent stampede during the RCB victory celebration in Bengaluru, the Kodagu District Police have issued stringent guidelines for this year’s Madikeri Dasara, which begins on September 22 and concludes with the Vijayadashami procession on October 2.

Given the large number of visitors expected and the city’s geographical limitations—including narrow, single-lane roads and lack of alternative exit routes—public safety has been placed at the forefront of this year’s celebrations.



Authorities have banned competitive judging of Dasara mantapas (tableaux), a move aimed at curbing the unhealthy rivalry that in past years led to oversized, unsafe structures, excessive use of fireworks, and loud DJ sound systems. Instead, all participating mantapas will receive equal and honorary recognition, discouraging extravagant displays that pose risks to safety, public order, and the environment.



Strict enforcement of sound pollution norms will be implemented in accordance with the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Noise Pollution Rules, 2000. Organizers are required to adhere to prescribed decibel levels and time restrictions for the use of sound systems. High-powered pressure speakers and DJ setups have been expressly prohibited.