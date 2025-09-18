Will examine proposal to waive farm loans: CM Siddu

KALABURAGI: The Karnataka government will examine a proposal to waive loans availed by farmers from cooperative societies/banks, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. Speaking to the media after participating in Kalyana Karnataka Utsava, the CM said that most of the districts of Karnataka have received excess rain this monsoon, and according to initial reports, farmers have suffered heavy crop loss.

“A few organisations have requested the government waive farm loans taken by farmers from cooperative societies/banks. The government would examine the proposal, Siddaramaiah said.

According to informed sources, the Yediyurappa and Kumarswamy governments in the past had waived farm loans to the tune of Rs 8,500 crore.

Waiving farm loans would be done for the individual beneficiaries, and it would not be done taking into consideration the quantum of crop loss. “The government would decide on waiving crop loans only after considering all the pros and cons and the burden on the government if it is implemented,” the sources added.

On crop loss compensation, CM Siddaramaiah said that after the reports of the joint survey by revenue and agriculture departments conducted in districts are submitted to the government, it would give a memorandum to the Union Government requesting to release the compensation.