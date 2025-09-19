Dharmasthala case: Skulls found in Banglegudde forest raise question of occult practices

BENGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged Dharmasthala mass burial case has reportedly found at least seven human skulls at Banglegudde near Dharmasthala. Two of the skulls were found at one place on the ground in the reserve forest, giving rise to suspicion of occult practice or black magic as “some bones were stuck inside them”.

“These are old skulls,” claimed sources on condition of anonymity. The other five skulls were also said to be found on the ground with some skeletal remains, suggesting unnatural death report (UDR) cases.

One of them has reportedly been identified as his identity card was found at the site. The card is said to belong to 70-year-old UB Ayyappa of T Shettigeri village, Ponnampet taluk, Kodagu district; he had reportedly gone missing seven years ago.

“To determine the identity of the remaining skulls and time since death, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) may have to conduct an isotope analysis -- an investigative wing of forensic anthropology used for geolocation, origin, travel history and time since death in unidentified human remains cases,” said sources.

“The two skulls that were found at one spot around a tree are not fresh. Prima facie, they look old. One of them is also broken. Some clay pots were also found near them, further lending credence to some form of tantrik practice, which is not known to this part of Karnataka.