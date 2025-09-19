Dharmasthala case: Two more skulls found at Banglegudde forest

MANGALURU: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged mass burial case in Dharmasthala village found two more skulls and human remains along with a walking stick at Banglegudde forest on Thursday. With this, SIT has recovered seven human skeletal remains at Banglegudde forest.

All the remains were found on the surface. Sources in the SIT revealed that the seven skulls found during mahazar inside Banglegudde reserve forest area are most likely to be of males and recent ones.

An officer associated with the SIT told The New Indian Express that forensic doctors have opined that the five skulls and other human skeletal remains recovered in Banglegudde on Wednesday are recent ones and could be of males and prima facie they might have ended their lives. “However, we are not certain that those are suicide cases,” the officer said.

“Of the over 10 acres inside Banglegudde, our teams managed to cover almost five acres on Wednesday and remaining five acres on Thursday. There were separate teams for search and seizure of the remains. Skull, jaw and bones were all scattered in the area. We have put evidence markers around the area where remains were found,” the officer said.