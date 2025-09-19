Dharmasthala resident lodges plaint against Sowjanya’s uncle

MANGALURU: A complaint has been filed with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) against Vittal Gowda, uncle of Sowjanya who was raped and murdered in 2012, for his statements about finding human remains in Banglegudde.

In his complaint, Sandeep Rai, a resident of Dharmasthala village, also accused Gowda of conspiring against the temple town. Rai stated that the sacred atmosphere around Shree Kshetra Dharmasthala is being vitiated. “Instead of devotion, social media is full of discussions on skeletons, crimes and conspiracies.

The peace and sanctity of Dharmasthala is being eroded. One of the persons, Vittal Gowda, who was taken on two occasions for mahazar at Banglegudde by the SIT, has repeatedly made sensational claims about skeletons and black magic, saying human sacrifices have taken place, at a time when investigation is ongoing.

In an interview to Kudla Rampage YouTube channel, Gowda admitted that the 45-year-old witness-complainant had contacted him over phone as recently as 2023 and further acknowledged that he had spoken to him in the past,” the complaint stated.

Rai alleged that Gowda stated that he had previously visited Banglegudde and seen bodies and skulls yet failed to report it to the police. “He claims to have recorded videos but did not submit it to the police. He admits to personally bringing skulls from Banglegudde raising questions about who guided him to these locations and what his true motive is.

These admissions suggest either complicity in the crimes or active participation in a larger conspiracy involving multiple persons to create false narratives against the sacred Dharmasthala,” he alleged.

Rai has urged the SIT to investigate Gowda’s connections with the witness-complainant and others, including Girish Mattannavar, Mahesh Shetty Timarody and Jayant T as well as Kudla Rampage YouTube channel.