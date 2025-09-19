Hospitality sector contributes Rs 25K crore to Karnataka’s economy

BENGALURU: The hospitality sector contributes approximately Rs 25,000 crore to the state’s economy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said. Speaking after inaugurating the 55th Annual Convention of the Federation of Hotel & Restaurant Associations of India (FHRAI) here on Thursday, the CM said domestic tourist footfall in Karnataka grew to 30.46 crore in 2024, building on a strong 58 per cent surge witnessed since 2022.

“This sustained growth is a powerful testament to the resilience and appeal of our destinations, a momentum matched by a strong comeback in international travel,” he said.

Noting that this growth has translated into over 12 lakh direct and indirect jobs, empowering families across the state, he said, “The hospitality sector alone contributes approximately Rs 25,000 crore, making it a cornerstone of our prosperity.”

Stating that Bengaluru has firmly established itself as a premier global hub for MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, hosting 15 per cent of India’s total MICE events, the CM said eco-tourism initiatives in the state have seen a 20 per cent growth.

“Through our Pravasi Mitra programme, we are training 1,000 tourist facilitators to be the friendly face of Karnataka. We aim to skill 50,000 youth for the hospitality sector by 2026, building a workforce ready to meet global standards.”