Karnataka government to set up CNG plants to make APMCs zero-waste units

BENGALURU: The state government has decided to establish CNG plants at three Agricultural Produce Marketing Committees, including Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kolar where vegetable waste would be treated.

With this, the government wants to make the APMCs zero-waste units. The project will be taken up under Private Public Partnership model at an estimated cost of Rs 24.96 crore each, said Law Minister HK Patil after the Cabinet meeting held on Thursday.

In other key Cabinet decisions, the government is planning compulsory midterm career training for government officials to facilitate their promotion. Class A and Class B officers (Non-UPSC cadre) would be eligible for promotion only after training.

“The Karnataka State Public Service (Compulsory Promotion Training) draft Rules, 2025, will be notified and given 15 days time to file objections and suggestions,“ said the minister. The Cabinet also approved the revised estimate of Rs 618 crore for the Vijayapura Greenfield airport.

The Cabinet also approved erecting 10 towers of harmonius call blocking system at central prisons in Ballari, Vijayapura, Dharwad, Shivamogga, Belagavi, Mysuru, Kalaburgi and Tumakuru at an estimated cost of Rs 16.75 crore. This would prevent mobile phone calls from the premises.