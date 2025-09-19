Kin of Mosalehosahalli accident victims lash out at Karnataka government for failing to foot hospital bills

HASSAN: The families of those injured in the tragic Mosalehosahalli accident, in which 10 people lost their lives and 21 others were injured, have expressed frustration over unkept promises from local political leaders. The accident occurred when a speeding truck ran over several people who were taking part in a Ganesha procession.

District Minister Krishna Byre Gowda and Hassan MP Shreyas Patel had visited the victims and assured that the state government would bear the medical expenses for those injured. They also promised a compensation of Rs 50,000 to the injured. However, since then, neither the political leaders nor senior officials have visited the private hospitals where many victims are being treated.

Among the injured are Hruthvik, an engineering student from Mosalehosahalli, and Aadarsh, a group D employee of the Government Diploma College in Mosalehosahalli. Another seriously injured victim, Akash, was shifted to a hospital in Mysuru for advanced treatment.

The victims’ families are now upset, as private hospitals are pressuring them to pay for the treatment.

Meanwhile, JDS leaders have criticised the state government and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on social media for failing to release the promised compensation.

JDS leader Nagaraj has demanded that the district minister take immediate action to ensure that the medical expenses of the injured are covered. A senior official has since confirmed that the government intends to reimburse the hospital charges at a later date.