Overnight rain leaves Bengaluru waterlogged, IMD predicts more showers

BENGALURU: Heavy overnight rains battered Bengaluru, bringing the city to a standstill on Friday with waterlogging in several low-lying areas and traffic snarls on key stretches.

The downpour, which began late Thursday night, continued intermittently on Friday morning.

Bengaluru city recorded 65.5 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours till 5.30 am, with the city's Automatic Weather Station (AWS) reporting 66 mm.Doddaballapura received 60 mm, Chandurayanahalli in Ramanagara 46 mm, and Hessarghatta in Bengaluru Rural 43 mm.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Bengaluru, predicting light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30- 40 kmph at isolated places.

Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Kolar, and Chikkaballapura are also under yellow alert.