Rift brewing in Karnataka Cabinet over caste survey

BENGALURU: With only a couple of days left for the state government’s ambitious caste survey to begin, the Cabinet seems to be divided over the issue as a section of ministers, reportedly, opposed the inclusion of 331 new castes in the survey list, including the ones which are opposed by the BJP. Thursday’s Cabinet meeting witnessed heated arguments as some of the senior ministers raised objection over adding 331 castes (new) to the caste survey list.

Government sources said some of the ministers demanded postponement of the survey. They opposed the inclusion of 331 caste names which were not in the earlier list.

Sources said Chief Minister Siddaramaih expressed his displeasure over the ministers’ stand. The CM told the ministers that this survey is for the poor and not a caste census. The CM was visibly upset in the Cabinet. The ministers told the CM that the survey is being projected as pro-Dalit, pro-backward classes and anti-upper caste in society.

Cong will not divide society: DKS

The ministers expressed apprehension that the caste survey may backfire. A few ministers, however, urged the CM to go ahead with the survey. Meanwhile, Deputy CM and KPCC president DK Shivakumar said neither the Congress nor the government will divide the society. He said the objective of the caste survey is only to assess the socio, economic and education status of citizens. Shivakumar said, “BJP is misleading. The government has allowed public to express their views. While some said they want a separate identity, others have objected. We will not consider those who are speaking with a political motive,” he said.

After the Cabinet meeting, six ministers, including MB Patil, Eshwar Khandre, HC Mahadevappa, KH Muniyappa, and Byrathi Suresh held another round of meeting.