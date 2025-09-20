Congress leaders in Karnataka hail SC verdict on author Banu Mushtaq, say secularism won

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s political leaders welcomed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea challenging the state government’s invitation to International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations, calling the verdict a “victory of secularism over communalism”.
The ruling clears the way for the acclaimed Kannada writer and activist, a Muslim woman, to inaugurate the state-sponsored Naada Habba on September 22, ending weeks of political and religious controversy.
Leading the chorus was Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, who said, “Secularism, equality and fraternity are enshrined in the Preamble. Dasara is a Naada Habba — a festival of inclusion, not exclusion. This year, we celebrate the victory of secularism over communalism and pettiness.”
Former AICC General Secretary and MLC BK Hariprasad was more blunt: “This is a slap on the face of communal forces. It’s unfortunate they needed the Supreme Court to understand what secularism means.” Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre urged people, “Let’s not drag religion into Naada Habba. Dasara belongs to the entire state — every community, every faith.”
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in an earlier interaction with TNIE, had recalled the inclusive legacy of Dasara, noting, “Historically, Tipu Sultan, Hyder Ali and even Diwan Mirza Ismail participated in Dasara. It reflects Karnataka’s syncretic tradition.”
Former KPCC president RV Deshpande added, “Naada Habba Dasara is for all dharmas. It’s about mutual peace and shared culture. That BJP leaders went to court over this is unfortunate.”
Interestingly, BJP MLC AH Vishwanath, who had previously clashed with BJP’s ex-MP Pratap Simha over the issue, struck a constitutional note: “BJP or Congress, everyone must learn to respect the Constitution. It is above all of us.”
The plea, filed after Mushtaq was invited on September 3 to inaugurate the 10-day Dasara at Chamundeshwari Temple, claimed her participation violated Hindu rituals and religious freedoms under the Constitution. Both the Karnataka High Court and Supreme Court dismissed the argument. Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta were unequivocal: “This is a state programme. Secularism is a basic feature. We’ve said ‘Dismissed’ three times — how many more do you need?”
Banu will make history on September 22, as Karnataka reclaims its cultural celebration as a festival for all.