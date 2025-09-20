Congress leaders in Karnataka hail SC verdict on author Banu Mushtaq, say secularism won

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s political leaders welcomed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of a plea challenging the state government’s invitation to International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for this year’s Mysuru Dasara celebrations, calling the verdict a “victory of secularism over communalism”.

The ruling clears the way for the acclaimed Kannada writer and activist, a Muslim woman, to inaugurate the state-sponsored Naada Habba on September 22, ending weeks of political and religious controversy.

Leading the chorus was Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil, who said, “Secularism, equality and fraternity are enshrined in the Preamble. Dasara is a Naada Habba — a festival of inclusion, not exclusion. This year, we celebrate the victory of secularism over communalism and pettiness.”

Former AICC General Secretary and MLC BK Hariprasad was more blunt: “This is a slap on the face of communal forces. It’s unfortunate they needed the Supreme Court to understand what secularism means.” Forests Minister Eshwar Khandre urged people, “Let’s not drag religion into Naada Habba. Dasara belongs to the entire state — every community, every faith.”