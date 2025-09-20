Karnataka government forms SIT to probe voter deletion in Aland Constituency

BENGALURU: The state government on Saturday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged attempt to delete 6,018 names from the voters’ list in the Aland constituency of Kalaburagi district, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

This comes after Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, flagged the case at a press conference in Delhi on Thursday.



According to the government order, the team will be led by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Criminal Investigation Department (CID), B K Singh. The members include Saidulu Adavath, Superintendent of Police (SP), Cybercrime Division, CID, and Shubhanvita, SP, Special Enquiries Division, CID. The SIT has been vested with police station powers, and the case registered at the Aland police station will be transferred to it. Any other related cases, whether already registered or to be registered in the future, will also be handled by the SIT, the order stated.