Karnataka plans govt medical college, superspecialty hospitals in every district: Minister Sharanprakash

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil said that, in addition to a government medical college in each district, the state government will also establish a superspecialty hospital, a cancer centre, a cardiology hospital, and a trauma care centre in every district. He added that these government facilities will set a benchmark and provide competition to profit-oriented corporate hospitals.
Patil was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Doctorpreneur Summit 2025, organised by the International Lingayat Youth Forum’s Shivamogga chapter, at Sarji Convention Hall here on Saturday.
“My intention as the medical education minister is clear: I want to establish government medical colleges across the state. People ask me if I have gone out of my mind and why there is a need for more medical colleges when there are already many in the state. When I first served as the medical education minister, I convinced the CM to establish a government medical college in every district. The goal was twofold: to realise the dream of meritorious students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds to become doctors, and to take care of poor patients at the teaching hospitals attached to each medical college,” he said.
The minister added that each district will have a government medical college in the coming four to five years. At present, there are 24 government medical colleges across the state.
“Now, I want to establish a superspecialty hospital in each district to compete with private hospitals. The sole intention is to set a standard. Without Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, the cost for a stent would have been Rs 3 lakh. Thanks to the Jayadeva Institute, it is now Rs 60,000 even in private hospitals. These facilities are being set up to set standards and keep prices under control,” he said.
The minister also appreciated the contribution of private doctors and institutions, which handle 60 to 70% of patients. “I am not referring to corporate hospitals, which cater to only 5% of patients. We need to limit their dominance as they charge exorbitant prices. Instead, we should encourage doctors to establish private hospitals that provide treatment at affordable rates, with a genuine intent to care for patients rather than profit. You should take the first step in this regard,” he advised.
MP B Y Raghavendra urged private hospitals to provide affordable healthcare to the poor and middle class, while Davanagere MP Prabha Mallikarjun echoed similar sentiments. MLA S N Channabasappa also addressed the gathering.