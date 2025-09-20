Karnataka plans govt medical college, superspecialty hospitals in every district: Minister Sharanprakash

SHIVAMOGGA: Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr Sharanprakash Patil said that, in addition to a government medical college in each district, the state government will also establish a superspecialty hospital, a cancer centre, a cardiology hospital, and a trauma care centre in every district. He added that these government facilities will set a benchmark and provide competition to profit-oriented corporate hospitals.

Patil was addressing the gathering after inaugurating the Doctorpreneur Summit 2025, organised by the International Lingayat Youth Forum’s Shivamogga chapter, at Sarji Convention Hall here on Saturday.

“My intention as the medical education minister is clear: I want to establish government medical colleges across the state. People ask me if I have gone out of my mind and why there is a need for more medical colleges when there are already many in the state. When I first served as the medical education minister, I convinced the CM to establish a government medical college in every district. The goal was twofold: to realise the dream of meritorious students from rural and economically weaker backgrounds to become doctors, and to take care of poor patients at the teaching hospitals attached to each medical college,” he said.