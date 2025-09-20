Navy felicitates Karwar man for saving officer

KARWAR: The Indian Navy has honoured a jeweller from Karwar who heroically rescued a Navy officer who had collapsed on the railway tracks.

On August 1, 2025, a Navy officer named Saketh Kashyap, en route to Mumbai, accidently slipped and fell from the train. He landed on the tracks in such a manner that he sustained severe bleeding.

Nagaprasad Raikar, discovered him in his dire condition. Without realising he was a Navy sailor, Raikar transported him to the Karwar Institute of Medical Sciences, where he received treatment. Navy authorities intervened and transferred the officer to INHS Patanjali hospital.

Navy officials sought out his saviour and arranged for a meeting. Raikar was then invited to Kadamba Naval Base. The warship INS Tabar, commanded by Saketh Kumar, was docked in Karwar.

Nagaprasad was formally acknowledged by the officer aboard the ship. He received a certificate and several commemorative souvenirs.

“When I was coming back to home from my friend’s place, I heard someone speaking in Hindi from the railway station near Khadwada cross. I discovered a person lying on the ground, bleeding profusely. I had no knowledge of his identity. I carried him to the hospital, only to learn afterward that he was Naval officer Saketh Kashyap,” he said.

“I received a call from a Navy officer who requested a meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office. Upon arrival, I learned that the person who contacted me was the commanding officer,” he added.