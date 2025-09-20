Shivamogga startup provides digital solution to hospital paperwork

SHIVAMOGGA: In a city better known for its education hubs and agricultural roots than technology ventures, a young startup is quietly reshaping how hospitals work. Unriddle Technologies Pvt Ltd, founded by Akshay V Nayak and Karthik B S, has built DScribe, a documentation tool designed to digitise hospital workflows without disrupting them.
For the founders, the idea came not from a lab, but from observing the daily grind of Indian hospitals. “Every morning, nurses were spending more time shuffling papers than caring for patients,” Akshay recalls. “We realised if we made something so simple that people actually used it, hospitals would finally go digital.”
Their survey across Karnataka revealed a familiar frustration: stacks of files slowing down doctors, patients waiting long hours for discharges, and administrators juggling paperwork instead of focusing on care. Though hospitals wanted digital solutions, existing electronic medical record systems, designed for Western settings, were too complex, rigid and ill-suited for India.
That gap led to DScribe, a tablet-and-stylus solution that lets doctors and nurses write as they would on paper, while the system automatically saves and organises records for instant access across departments. The platform also ensures compliance, creates audit trails and, with its new AI-powered discharge summary module, can draft summaries automatically, saving clinicians hours of work.
Within months, the tool has digitised more than 16 lakh paper sheets and expanded to 15 hospitals across Karnataka, including Shivamogga, Davanagere, Bengaluru, Chitradurga and Haveri, largely through word of mouth.
Akshay said that within 10 months, the startup has recorded a gross revenue of Rs 65 lakhs... For hospitals, the benefits go beyond convenience, DScribe has cut costs, reduced delays and improved coordination, all while shrinking paper consumption.
“Hospitals don’t resist digital because they don’t want it. They resist it because most digital solutions make their lives harder,” says co-founder Karthik. “Our mission is to make going digital so simple that hospitals can’t imagine going back.”
The startup’s roadmap is equally ambitious. Having launched an inpatient module, Unriddle is now developing an OPD version, expanding to new Indian cities and eyeing international markets where hospitals face similar barriers to digital adoption.
The startup has been nurtured at Anvesana Innovation and Entrepreneurial Forum situated on PES Campus on Sagar Road in Shivamogga. Anvesana is a not-for-profit company dedicated to fostering the growth of an entrepreneurial ecosystem, with an initial focus on the Malnad region. Anvesana helped these youths realise their startup dream into a reality by providing necessary guidance.