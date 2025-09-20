Shivamogga startup provides digital solution to hospital paperwork

SHIVAMOGGA: In a city better known for its education hubs and agricultural roots than technology ventures, a young startup is quietly reshaping how hospitals work. Unriddle Technologies Pvt Ltd, founded by Akshay V Nayak and Karthik B S, has built DScribe, a documentation tool designed to digitise hospital workflows without disrupting them.

For the founders, the idea came not from a lab, but from observing the daily grind of Indian hospitals. “Every morning, nurses were spending more time shuffling papers than caring for patients,” Akshay recalls. “We realised if we made something so simple that people actually used it, hospitals would finally go digital.”

Their survey across Karnataka revealed a familiar frustration: stacks of files slowing down doctors, patients waiting long hours for discharges, and administrators juggling paperwork instead of focusing on care. Though hospitals wanted digital solutions, existing electronic medical record systems, designed for Western settings, were too complex, rigid and ill-suited for India.

That gap led to DScribe, a tablet-and-stylus solution that lets doctors and nurses write as they would on paper, while the system automatically saves and organises records for instant access across departments. The platform also ensures compliance, creates audit trails and, with its new AI-powered discharge summary module, can draft summaries automatically, saving clinicians hours of work.