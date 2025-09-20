Veerashaiva-Lingayats still in a muddle over religion, caste status in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Veerashaiva Lingayat Ekta Samavesha, a convention aimed at promoting unity among communities, held here on Friday, further fuelled confusion over what should be listed in the ‘religion’ column of the socio-economic survey to be conducted by the state government. The convention, however, sent a clear signal on registering Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the caste column, and their respective sects in the sub-caste column.
While Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has left the ‘Religion’ column to the discretion and conscience of the Veerashaiva -Lingayat community members, BJP leaders who attended the convention indirectly asked them to mention ‘Hindu’ as their religion, substantiating that unless the Religion column specifies Veerashaiva-Lingayat, any such mention would go unconsidered.
Jagadguru Prasannarenuka Veera Someshwara Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt also seconded this. Mahasabha vice-president and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the Mahasabha has been trying for decades to get separate religion status for Veerashiava-Lingayats, but the Union government has not yet considered the demand. So it should be left to the discretion of the community to mention religion as per their conscience. But in the Caste column, they should mandatorily mention Veerashaiva-Lingayat, he added.
Former chief minister and BJP leader Jagadish Shettar insisted on listing religion as Hindu. He said Veerashaiva-Lingayat are the same, and part of the Hindu religion.
Another former BJP chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that whatever is to be done should be within the framework of the Constitution and rule of the land. If it is done as per one’s whims and fancies, it would impact the unity of communities, he added.
Both the BJP leaders mentioned confusion over the number of castes added in the survey, stating that such an exercise used to be done to bring equality and provide justice to the underprivileged classes. So, the survey should be carried out objectively, transparently and accurately. They appealed to Khandre to clear the confusion that has arisen about the castes included in the column.
The Rambhapuri seer said that since religion was a sensitive issue, people of the community should be cautious before taking any decision, and the Mahasabha should play a vital role in it. The pontiff suggested that the Mahasabha convene a meeting of legal experts to discuss the issue and take an appropriate decision to clear confusion among laymen. He said that instead of opting for a new religion, the community should unite to strengthen the existing one.