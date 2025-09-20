Veerashaiva-Lingayats still in a muddle over religion, caste status in Karnataka

HUBBALLI: Veerashaiva Lingayat Ekta Samavesha, a convention aimed at promoting unity among communities, held here on Friday, further fuelled confusion over what should be listed in the ‘religion’ column of the socio-economic survey to be conducted by the state government. The convention, however, sent a clear signal on registering Veerashaiva-Lingayat in the caste column, and their respective sects in the sub-caste column.

While Akhila Bharata Veerashaiva Lingayat Mahasabha has left the ‘Religion’ column to the discretion and conscience of the Veerashaiva -Lingayat community members, BJP leaders who attended the convention indirectly asked them to mention ‘Hindu’ as their religion, substantiating that unless the Religion column specifies Veerashaiva-Lingayat, any such mention would go unconsidered.

Jagadguru Prasannarenuka Veera Someshwara Rajadeshikendra Shivacharya Mahaswamiji of Rambhapuri Mutt also seconded this. Mahasabha vice-president and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the Mahasabha has been trying for decades to get separate religion status for Veerashiava-Lingayats, but the Union government has not yet considered the demand. So it should be left to the discretion of the community to mention religion as per their conscience. But in the Caste column, they should mandatorily mention Veerashaiva-Lingayat, he added.