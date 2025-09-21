Caste survey runs into rough weather

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah government’s ambitious Socio-Economic and Educational survey, also known as the caste survey, has run into rough weather even before enumerators start knocking on your doors from Monday to gather details.

The Karnataka State Backward Classes Commission appears confident in completing the task assigned to it. But controversies and questions surrounding the survey raise doubts about the acceptability of the outcome of the massive Rs 420 crore exercise, especially given the manner in which the earlier survey report, which cost the exchequer over Rs 160 crore, was junked.

In 15 days, from September 22 to October 7, the survey aims to cover around 7 crore people in approximately 2 crore households across Karnataka. As many as 1.75 lakh enumerators would use a detailed questionnaire consisting of 60 questions to get social, economic, educational and caste details. Each enumerator would cover around 120 households that would be geo-tagged using the electricity meter number and assigned a Unique Household ID (UHID).