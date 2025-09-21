CM Siddaramaiah defends caste census, says survey will map social, economic and educational status

GADAG: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the upcoming Socio-Economical and Educational Survey (caste census) is not limited to collecting information on castes alone but also aims to assess the social, economic, and educational status of the population.

The CM said that about 1.75 lakh teachers have been appointed as enumerators for the survey, who will collect detailed data from people, including their social, economic, and educational status. “The Union Government has also announced a similar initiative. So why is it being labelled a conspiracy when we do it? This exercise has been entrusted to a statutory body. The government only provides the guidelines,” Siddaramaiah said when asked about the motive behind the caste census.

On a question about opposition to the census in his own cabinet, the CM clarified that there was no objection from anyone. “We want to bring equality in society. Understanding the current economic and social status of communities is essential. There is no confusion about this. Also, the mention of ‘Christian’ under certain caste names has been removed,” Siddaramaiah said.