CM Siddaramaiah sets October 31 deadline to make Bengaluru pothole-free

BENGALURU: Enraged over negative media reports highlighting the poor condition of roads, inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, and protests by residents against the government, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday warned engineers coming under Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits and set October 31 as deadline to make Bengaluru pothole-free.

He fixed the responsibility of supervising and completing the work on chief engineers, and said there is no coordination between BMRCL, Bescom, BDA and BWSSB. “The GBA chief commissioner and heads of these departments should hold a review meeting once a week.

Municipal commissioners, chief engineers, superintendent engineers and executive engineers should be on the field and monitor and ensure that the quality of work is not compromised,” he said. Steps have been taken to appoint a technical coordination officer to coordinate with all the five corporations, he added.

At the meeting, waterlogging and traffic jams on Outer Ring Road was discussed. A decision was taken to fix traffic at Iblur Junction, Agara, Veeranna Palya, Nagawara and Hebbal at a cost of Rs 400 crore.

Rs 750 cr more released to fix potholes: DCM

These stretches have been damaged by BWSSB and Metro works.

The officials briefed the chief minister and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister, that of 1,648.43 km of road network coming under GBA, 14,795 potholes have been identified in Bangalore Central, Bangalore East, West North and South Municipal Corporations. Of them, 6,749 potholes have been filled, while 8,046 are pending.