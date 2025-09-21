From Hindu Mahanavami to secular state festival: Identity politics of Mysuru Dasara

The 14th-century Delhi Sultanate’s expansion into the Deccan led to the collapse of major Hindu kingdoms, marked by massacres, forced conversions and imposition of discriminatory practices like Jiziya and dhimmi status. This created widespread fear and suffering among the Hindu populace.

In response, brothers Harihara and Bukka Raya, guided by sage Vidyaranya, established the powerful Vijayanagara Empire in 1336 CE. To symbolise their victories, the empire named its capital Vijayanagara (City of Victory) and began publicly celebrating the Mahanavami (Dasara) festival. The king Krishnadevaraya built a three-tiered Mahanavami or Dasara Dibba in Hampi.

The empire used the festival, which historically honours the triumph of Lord Rama over Ravana and Goddess Durga over Mahishasura, to reinforce its narrative of resisting and overcoming invading Muslim forces.

The Empire’s festival symbolised the victory of Hindu society over Muslim aggression, a powerful display of military strength by showcasing warriors, elephants, horses, and weaponry to deter enemies and to boost the morale of Hindu subjects, and the preservation of Hindu culture and traditions.