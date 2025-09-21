Giving caste identity to Christians may cause disturbance: Governor to CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot expressed concerns over including Christian identifiers like “Kumbara Christian” and “Kuruba Christian” in the caste survey starting from Monday and advised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to have a relook at it, keeping in mind the long-term ramifications of the move.

In a letter to the CM, the Governor stated that the use of such Christian identifiers and nomenclatures are not seen in any caste lists of the state and there are no such caste identities among Christians. Giving caste identity in the Christian religion may cause social disturbance, long-term complications and irreparable damage to the social fabric of the state, the governor warned.

He wrote to the government after a delegation of BJP leaders met him and requested him to advise the state government against proceeding with this “flawed and divisive” exercise.

The Governor said the BJP delegation, consisting of MPs, MLAs and Council members met him and brought to his attention the concerns and objections to the Karnataka Government’s proposed caste survey. The BJP delegation also brought to his notice illegal infiltrators staying in the state.

Reacting to the questions raised by the governor on the caste survey, the Chief Minister in Gadag said, “BJP has sent a letter to the governor, and the same letter has been sent to us and it is BJP’s politics, and I will not answer such questions. We are not splitting any castes here. The survey is to know the status, and it will be helpful to do the needful.”