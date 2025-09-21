H-1B visa: Experts question India’s infrastructure to absorb the workforce influx

BENGALURU: In the backdrop of US President Donald Trump imposing a $100,000 annual H-1B visa fee, experts warned that India lacks sufficient jobs and infrastructure to absorb the influx of the Indian workforce set to return immediately. However, talents returning would be a silver lining, but only time can answer if it really is.

Poorvi Chothani, Founder and Managing Partner of LawQuest, an immigration and employment law firm regarding the opportunity of business that India sees with the imposition, said, “Some call it an opportunity, a silver lining for India, but I see a broken silver lining. Remember, companies in America will pay this steep fee for the brightest minds, especially those in cutting-edge technologies. But for mid-level and junior professionals, I doubt employers will spend that kind of money.”

Chothani is further worried about India’s business ecosystem. “Is the infrastructure adequate to absorb them?” she added. Providing an example, Poorvi said, “A company can be set up in a few days in the US. While in India, it could take weeks. Even if the returnees want to be entrepreneurs, how many actually can?”

Sanchit Vir Gogia, chief analyst and CEO of Greyhound Research, said, “Indian IT firms are among the most directly affected. Their model has revolved around the land-and-expand approach: placing Indian engineers on US client sites, and then scaling delivery from campuses in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.”Harish Bijoor, Brand Guru, said, “It’s an H1B bomb that has gone off. New applicants will now face costs upwards of $100,000.