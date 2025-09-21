Those jailed, killed in communal violence are all from backward classes, says CM Siddaramaiah

GADAG : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said that those who were killed and jailed in the name of religion in coastal Karnataka were all from backward classes. The CM was speaking after inaugurating the silver jubilee celebrations of the Taluk Kurubaran Sangha and the state-level Kanakotsava in Gadag.

“Those who are profiting from inequality and caste exploitation are opposed to social change. They do not tolerate children from backward families coming forward academically and economically.

Therefore, in the name of God and religion, they are making children from backward classes become victims. Therefore, we should not listen to those who sacrifice the children of backward classes and sit idle,” Siddaramaiah said.

On the importance of education, the CM said, “Educate, organise, and struggle are the mantras given by Dr BR Ambedkar to the exploited and backward classes. Through these three mantras, the exploited communities should get education and form a big organisation to get their rights and privileges.”

Education means getting progressive, scientific, and thoughtful education, he said. “Now, even doctors and engineers who claim to be educated are following stupidity and bigotry. Many educated people are the most casteist and are an obstacle to the progress of society,” he said.

Siddaramaiah added that brotherhood, equality, and tolerance of other religions are the highest values given by the Constitution. He said that these values are the greatest strength for the backward castes and communities.