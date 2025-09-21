Vokkaliga leaders warn Karnataka government against rushed caste survey, demand postponement

BENGALURU: Even as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stuck to his guns of conducting the Socio-economic and Educational Survey, known as caste survey, from Monday, the Vokkaliga community leadership, including Adichunchanagiri Mutt head Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, here on Saturday issued a warning to the government, saying the survey is being carried out hastily for only fifteen days without addressing grievances of the community.

Kumaraswamy said if the government continues with the census, it will create problems in future and trigger unrest in society. “The new survey will be worse than the previous one conducted by the Kantharaju commission. It will cause unrest in the state, and Congress will face the consequences,” he warned while speaking to reporters after taking part in the meeting of community leaders convened by Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji.

He said, “We have also discussed the framework for a future struggle under the leadership of seers if the government does any injustice to the community in the survey. The government has done everything to cause unrest in the state. The consequences of this will be seen in the days to come.”