Drowning out critics, Banu Mushtaq's call for peace and harmony stands tall at Mysuru Dasara

Voices of intolerance, verging on bigotry, came to the surface when the Karnataka government confirmed that International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate Mysuru Dasara.

What many regard as a symbol of Karnataka’s collective culture was suddenly turned into a stage for outrage, where calls for exclusion grew louder. Yet, Mushtaq stood her ground.

“A message of peace and harmony” - that was the note she chose to strike after inaugurating the festival on Monday.

The famous 11-day Dasara celebrations began in the city of palaces with Mushtaq offering prayers at the Chamundeshwari temple, showering flowers on the idol of the goddess during the auspicious "Vrushchika Lagna", as priests chanted Vedic hymns. She was joined by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and together they performed the rituals that have marked the start of the festival for generations.

For Mushtaq, the moment was a bit more personal.

“I had already said during an interview that one of my writer friends in Mysuru had prayed for Goddess Chamundeshwari, when my name was nominated for the Booker Prize and took a vow of bringing me to the temple, due to some reason I couldn't visit earlier, but the Goddess Chamundi has called me through an invitation from the government," she said.

That call, however, came messily wrapped in controversy with a saffron bow.