'Hindu or...': Kodavas face religious identity dilemma ahead of caste census

MADIKERI: The ongoing debate on whether Kodavas belong to the Hindu religion or the Kodava religion is causing a dilemma among the community members.

While a section of the community leaders is urging the residents to mention Kodava in the caste and religion column, another section of leaders is urging the community to mention their religion as Hindu.

In a press statement, the president of the Akhila Kodava Samaja has released his stance stating that Kodava must be mentioned in the caste, language and religion column during the caste census.

“Before the 1941 census, the Kodavas, who are a very small tribe, were considered a very rare and distinct tribe. There is no caste, sect or religion among the Kodavas.

"The population of the tribe, which has been declining in recent years, will find it difficult to maintain its cultural values and cultural density if it continues to exist under the influence of any dominant tribe,” opined Paradanda Subramani Kaverappa, the president of the Samaja.

However, he shared that there has been a difference of opinion on the topic and the meeting that was held by the Samaja to discuss the issue, but no clear decision could be reached.

However, he said that the decision on choosing the religion is left to the individuals, and he added that there is no compulsion.