'Hindu or...': Kodavas face religious identity dilemma ahead of caste census

MADIKERI: The ongoing debate on whether Kodavas belong to the Hindu religion or the Kodava religion is causing a dilemma among the community members.
While a section of the community leaders is urging the residents to mention Kodava in the caste and religion column, another section of leaders is urging the community to mention their religion as Hindu.
In a press statement, the president of the Akhila Kodava Samaja has released his stance stating that Kodava must be mentioned in the caste, language and religion column during the caste census.
“Before the 1941 census, the Kodavas, who are a very small tribe, were considered a very rare and distinct tribe. There is no caste, sect or religion among the Kodavas.
"The population of the tribe, which has been declining in recent years, will find it difficult to maintain its cultural values and cultural density if it continues to exist under the influence of any dominant tribe,” opined Paradanda Subramani Kaverappa, the president of the Samaja.
However, he shared that there has been a difference of opinion on the topic and the meeting that was held by the Samaja to discuss the issue, but no clear decision could be reached.
However, he said that the decision on choosing the religion is left to the individuals, and he added that there is no compulsion.
“This is just a survey of the social and economic conditions. We are making our current reality known to the government. Even if it is recorded as Kodava religion, the rituals of Kodava, temple worship and an affiliation to the Hindu religion will continue as usual due to the inspiration and influences of Hinduism.
"Currently, there is insecurity among the Kodava youth, and this is the first step towards opening up opportunities like reservation with inclusion. This survey is also likely to help provide appropriate information and documentation when the central government starts the census in the coming years. The decision to record others as Kodava in the religion column is left to the discretion of the people. There is no compulsion or pressure here,” he stated.
Meanwhile, several other leaders from the community, including the Codava National Council and other BJP members, have urged the community to mention their caste as Kodava and religion as Hindu during the caste census.
“Kodavas have always been a part of Hinduism. Hindu practices within Kodava traditions, such as the presence of Naga and Aiyappa deities in Kodava homes and villages, and the celebration of festivals like Tula Sankramana and Puthari, align with Hindu customs,” opined A Manu Muthappa, the former president of Napoklu Kodava Samaja.
He, alongside district BJP president Ravi Kalappa and a few others, has urged the community to mention their religion as Hindu in the caste census.