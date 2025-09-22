‘Karaga Utsava’ marks start of Dasara festivities in Madikeri

MADIKERI: The four ‘Shakthi’ Goddesses -- believed to be guarding Madikeri began their holy expedition, ‘Karaga Utsava’ at Pampinakere on Monday evening.

The iconic Madikeri Dasara recorded a ritualistic start with the participation from hundreds of devotees.

Madikeri city is believed to be guarded by four Shakthi Goddess -- Kunduru Motte Chowti Maariamma (considered as the eldest sister), Dandina Maariamma, Sree Kote Maariamma, and Sree Kanchi Kamakshi.

On the first day of Navratri, the four goddesses were carried by concerned priests gathered at Pampinakere. After offering puja to the deities, the four temple priests carried the ‘Karaga’ to begin the expedition across the city.