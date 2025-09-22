‘Karaga Utsava’ marks start of Dasara festivities in Madikeri

MADIKERI: The four ‘Shakthi’ Goddesses -- believed to be guarding Madikeri began their holy expedition, ‘Karaga Utsava’ at Pampinakere on Monday evening.
The iconic Madikeri Dasara recorded a ritualistic start with the participation from hundreds of devotees.
Madikeri city is believed to be guarded by four Shakthi Goddess -- Kunduru Motte Chowti Maariamma (considered as the eldest sister), Dandina Maariamma, Sree Kote Maariamma, and Sree Kanchi Kamakshi.
On the first day of Navratri, the four goddesses were carried by concerned priests gathered at Pampinakere. After offering puja to the deities, the four temple priests carried the ‘Karaga’ to begin the expedition across the city.
The Pampinakere area was decked up to host the rituals and was beautified for the event. The Karaga of Kunduru Motte Chowti Maariamma was carried by priest PP Chami who has been taking part in the ritual for 49 years now.
The Dandina Maariamma Karaga was carried by priest PA Umesha who has been part of the ritual for over five decades now.
Sree Kote Maariamma Karaga was carried by priest PB Aneesh and Sree Kanchi Kamakshi by UP Umesh.
The rituals at Pampinakere were witnessed by Kodagu district in-charge, minister NS Boseraju, Madikeri MLA Dr Mantar Gowda, former BJP MLAs Appachu Ranjan, KG Bopaiah, and others.
Meanwhile, the Gonikoppal Dasara also saw a ritualistic start as the ‘Shakthi’ Goddess was installed at the Freedom Fighters’ Bhavan in a traditional manner, marking the beginning of the Gonikoppal ‘Janotsava’.
Virajpet MLA AS Ponnanna took part in the rituals and offered puja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Chamundeshwari's idol was installed marking the start of Gonikoppal Dasara celebration.