Karnataka, in the age of road rage

Bad roads are no longer news in Karnataka. It is a state of living. People may lose their lives due to accidents, industries may pull out of the state, and the economy may bleed due to lost man-hours, but there is no wake-up call for the administration.

Money, a lot of it, is spent on repairing and re-repairing roads. It is a work in progress, perpetually, be it Bengaluru or Belagavi.

In rural Karnataka, bad roads delay access to markets, hospitals and schools. Farmers struggle to transport perishable produce, resulting in economic losses. In urban pockets, traffic snarls worsen as vehicles crawl through damaged stretches, wasting fuel and time.

Civic groups and residents have held protests highlighting the risk to life and livelihood. A rising number of accidents are directly linked to potholes and poor maintenance of roads. Meanwhile, contractors, engineers and government authorities engage in blame games, citing heavy rainfall, overloaded vehicles and inadequate funds responsible for the miserable state of roads in various parts of the state.

Experts and social activists say the issue is not about lack of funds but accountability. Roads are often laid without proper drainage systems or quality checks, leading to quick deterioration. Here, The New Indian Express goes on a road trip across the state to present the (w)hole picture.

HASSAN

Except for national highways and state highways, most other roads are in a bad shape in Hassan district. Potholes have not been filled on roads that connect taluk centres from hobli headquarters, citing lack of funds. Roads connecting Belur-Arehalli, Sakleshpur-Hanbal, Arkalgud-Belawadi and Arasikere-Kanakatte are in bad shape.