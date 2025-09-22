Karnataka's social-educational survey not caste census, but push for social justice: DK Shivakumar

BENGALURU, NEW DELHI : Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has said that the social-educational survey is “not a caste census”, but a tool to ensure social justice for all communities.

Addressing media at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, he urged people across all castes and communities to participate in the survey without fear, clarifying that the initiative is inclusive, transparent, and future-focused. “Let there be no doubt — this is a social and educational survey. It aims to empower every community, not divide them,” he said.

Shivakumar emphasised the digital accessibility of the survey, allowing all 7 crore Kannadigas, even those living overseas, to submit entries online, and raise objections via mobile if needed. “Your data, your voice. Corrections can be made – transparency is built in,” he said.

Responding to BJP MLA Dr CN Ashwath Narayan’s accusation that the survey is meant to “break Hindu society”, Shivakumar hit back, “He only needs politics — we don’t. We are focused on livelihoods, not vote banks like BJP.” He also dismissed R Ashoka’s claims linking the inclusion of Christian-caste entries to appease Sonia Gandhi, calling it a “Delhi-scripted drama” by the BJP.