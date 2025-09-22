Kodavas must identify themselves as Hindus in Karnataka's caste survey: Leaders

MADIKERI: Kodava leaders urged their community members to select Hindu as their religion during the Socio, Economic and Educational Survey. Though there is a debate about Kodavas being a separate religion, a few leaders have urged the community to mention it as Hindu.

A Manu Muthappa, former president of Napoklu Kodava Samaja, addressing the media in Madikeri expressed regret that some people are urging the community not to mention their religion as Hindu. “Kodavas have always been a part of Hinduism. Hindu practices within Kodava traditions, such as the presence of Naga and Aiyappa deities in Kodava homes and villages, and the celebration of festivals like Tula Sankramana and Puthari align with Hindu customs,” he said.

KS Devaiah, former president of Kodagu VHP unit, said Kodavas have been participating in Hindu temple festivals and rituals. District BJP president Napanda Ravi Kalappa criticised attempts to classify Kodava as a separate religion, arguing that such moves could lead to division within the community. Community leaders, including M Ravindra and MB Devaiah, explained the historical and cultural ties between Kodavas and Hinduism, emphasising the worship of Hindu deities like Lord Iguthappa and Aiyappa.