Trust expels Kudalasangama Mutt seer Mruthyunjaya Swamiji

BAGALKOT: In a major development, the All-India Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj Trust has expelled Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama Mutt from the Panchamasali Peeth.
The decision was announced to the media on Sunday by trust’s general secretary Neelkanth Asuti following an executive meeting of community leaders. The trust cited illegal acquisition of property, lack of monastic discipline, and making statements against the community.
Trust leaders said that despite repeated complaints and a notice served in 2014, the seer failed to correct his actions. They accused him of violating the trust’s bylaws, attempting to divide the community, and acting against the principles of Basavanna ideology.
“As per the unanimous resolution of 30 members of the trust, Swamiji has been removed. He was given all facilities, including a car, but misused his position and acted against the values of Basavanna,” the leaders said. The trust stated that “Lingayat religion, founded by Basavanna, is distinct from Hinduism”. It expressed concern that the seer had used the word “Hindu” under political pressure.
Following his expulsion, the trust resolved to start a Prasad Nilaya and clarified that there will no longer be any connection between the mutt and the seer, he said.
The meeting was also attended by MLA and chairman of Veerashaiva Lingayat Development Corporation Vijayanand Kashappanavar and other around 30 functionaries of the Trust.
It may be noted that the tussle between the seer and trust was going on for a long time. In the past, also, Kashappanavar had warned of expelling the seer. The warning did not go well with the ardent supporters of the seer who, too, challenged the trust to take action to expel him.
Amid this, efforts were also made by some prominent leaders of the Panchamsali community to reconcile and end the tussle. After that, both factions had remained quiet for some time but now the sudden expulsion of the seer is expected to create more friction between both parties.