Trust expels Kudalasangama Mutt seer Mruthyunjaya Swamiji

BAGALKOT: In a major development, the All-India Lingayat Panchamasali Samaj Trust has expelled Basavajaya Mruthyunjaya Swamiji of Kudalasangama Mutt from the Panchamasali Peeth.

The decision was announced to the media on Sunday by trust’s general secretary Neelkanth Asuti following an executive meeting of community leaders. The trust cited illegal acquisition of property, lack of monastic discipline, and making statements against the community.

Trust leaders said that despite repeated complaints and a notice served in 2014, the seer failed to correct his actions. They accused him of violating the trust’s bylaws, attempting to divide the community, and acting against the principles of Basavanna ideology.

“As per the unanimous resolution of 30 members of the trust, Swamiji has been removed. He was given all facilities, including a car, but misused his position and acted against the values of Basavanna,” the leaders said. The trust stated that “Lingayat religion, founded by Basavanna, is distinct from Hinduism”. It expressed concern that the seer had used the word “Hindu” under political pressure.